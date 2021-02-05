Dozens of dogs rescued from rural Iowa property during snow storm

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa group says it rescued dozens of dogs from a rural property during this week's snow.

The Animal Rescue League says it sent teams to a property in Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday. They found more than 40 dogs confined to buildings in two dilapidated buildings and a camper. The ARL say the dogs were wet, cold and shaking as the blizzard started.

The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, einstead took about four hours. One of the group's vehicles slid off the road and another had to be dug out of the snow. No details about the property or the owner were released.