Dozens of National Guard Soldiers assisting in Freeborn County cleanup effort

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - More than three dozen Minnesota National Guard soldiers and 20 vehicles have been deployed within Freeborn County as the cleanup continues from this week’s storm.

Freeborn County said that as of 10 a.m. Friday, several county roads are still impassable due to power line disruptions. The county is asking residents to avoid areas blocked or barricaded.

Shelters in Clarks Grove, Albert Lea and Alden will remain open until further notice.

