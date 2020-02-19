Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dozens of Downton Abbey costumes to be showcased in Rochester

The Historic Chateau Theatre is announcing the world premiere of 'Dressing the Abbey'.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:38 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fans of the show Downton Abbey will soon be able to view the costumes that helped bringe the show to life!

The Historic Chateau Theatre is announcing the world premiere of 'Dressing the Abbey'.

There are 35 costumes being showcased throughout the exhibition. Visitors will be able to get an up close look at clothes worn by many of the characters on the show like Lady Mary and Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess.

The exhibit features the late Edwardian fashions worn by characters of the show. They costumes will be showcased in three locations.

The exhibition begins on the skyway level of Chateau with six period costumes. Then visitors can head to the Elizabethan Room of the Kahler Grand Hotel which features 26 costumes.

Then, under separate admission, there are two more costumes worn by Downton Abbey starts at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Chateau Theatre Operator Amy Nobel-Seitz said, "You're getting real close to the costumes so you can actually see the intricate workthat goes into made for film costumes so I think that's what's going to be really fun for a lot of the visitors to experience."

The event begins on Monday. Tickets can be purchased at Chateau or online. Pricing does vary by age.

Fans will also have a chance to have English High Tea at the Kahler Grand Hotel that will begin on Sunday Feb. 23. It costs $50 per person.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chateau-lunch-learn-for-the-exhibition-dressing-the-abbey-tickets-92111866071

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -9°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raquel Hellman and Chris Nelson speak at the Rochester Exchange Club

Image

Dressing The Abbey

Image

Answering the Call

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Coronavirus and blood donations

Image

Personal finance class

Image

The importance of parallel parking

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/18

Image

Tuesday's basketball highlights and section hockey scores

Community Events