Dozens of Downton Abbey costumes to be showcased in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fans of the show Downton Abbey will soon be able to view the costumes that helped bringe the show to life!

The Historic Chateau Theatre is announcing the world premiere of 'Dressing the Abbey'.

There are 35 costumes being showcased throughout the exhibition. Visitors will be able to get an up close look at clothes worn by many of the characters on the show like Lady Mary and Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess.

The exhibit features the late Edwardian fashions worn by characters of the show. They costumes will be showcased in three locations.

The exhibition begins on the skyway level of Chateau with six period costumes. Then visitors can head to the Elizabethan Room of the Kahler Grand Hotel which features 26 costumes.

Then, under separate admission, there are two more costumes worn by Downton Abbey starts at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Chateau Theatre Operator Amy Nobel-Seitz said, "You're getting real close to the costumes so you can actually see the intricate workthat goes into made for film costumes so I think that's what's going to be really fun for a lot of the visitors to experience."

The event begins on Monday. Tickets can be purchased at Chateau or online. Pricing does vary by age.

Fans will also have a chance to have English High Tea at the Kahler Grand Hotel that will begin on Sunday Feb. 23. It costs $50 per person.