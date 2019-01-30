Dozens lose heat and water service in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Crews have responded to dozens of calls of no heat and water main leaks in the brutal cold.

Austin Utilities says it received more than 30 reports of heat going out overnight due to frozen gas meters and furnace issues. Two water main leaks were also called in for the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue SW and the 300 block of 20th Street NW. A third potential leak is also being investigated.

Austin Utilities says crews report customers are grateful when they arrive to help.

To report a problem, call Austin Utilities at 507-433-8886.