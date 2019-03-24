Clear
Downtown traffic signal project starts Monday in Mason City

Traffic limited to one lane at times.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A downtown traffic signal replacement project starts Monday in Mason City.

City officials say work will start on South Delaware Avenue at the intersections of 2nd degree SE and 1st Street SE. As part of the project, existing signals and associated equipment will be removed and new traffic signals and controllers will be installed.

The Mason City Engineering Department says traffic will be reduced to one lane at times while work is going on and street parking will be displaced. Access to Southbridge Mall will be maintained and four-way stop signs will be placed at intersections when signals are not operating.

City officials say when work is finished on Delaware Avenue, the project will move to Washington Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving near the work zone and allow for longer travel times.

