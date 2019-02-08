Clear
Downtown snow removal starts Friday night in Rochester

No parking between midnight and 8 am.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, MINN – Snow removal starts Friday night in the downtown area and will continue into Saturday morning.

There will be no parking on the following streets between 12 am and 8 am:

• 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)
• 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
• 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
• 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
• 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
• 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
• 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
• Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
• Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River
• 1st St. NE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr
• 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to 1 Ave SW & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
• 2nd St. SW from 7 Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW
• 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
• 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
• 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
• 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 4th St. NW
• 3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway
• 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
• 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW
• 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW
• 6th Ave NW from 2 St NW to 1 St SW

All vehicles found parked on these streets during this time will be ticketed and towed. If you are missing a vehicle Saturday morning, contact the Law Enforcement Center.

