Downtown snow plowing scheduled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City crews will be removing snow from downtown Rochester streets between 12 and 8 am Monday.

There will be no parking on the following streets during that time to allow snow plows to do their work:

- 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

- 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

- 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 1st Avenue SW

- 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

- 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

- 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

- 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

- Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

- Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River

- 1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE

- 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

- 2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW

- 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

- 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

- 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

- 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 3rd St. NW

- 3rd St. NW from 2nd Ave. NW to 1st Ave. NW

- 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

- 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW

- 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

Any vehicles parked on those streets between 12 and 8 am Monday will be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is missing Monday morning, contact the Law Enforcement Center.