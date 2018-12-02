Clear

Downtown snow plowing scheduled in Rochester

Vehicles left on affected streets will be ticketed and towed.

Posted: Dec. 2, 2018 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City crews will be removing snow from downtown Rochester streets between 12 and 8 am Monday.

There will be no parking on the following streets during that time to allow snow plows to do their work:

- 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)
- 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
- 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 1st Avenue SW
- 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
- 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
- 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
- 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
- Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
- Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River
- 1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE
- 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
- 2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW
- 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
- 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
- 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
- 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 3rd St. NW
- 3rd St. NW from 2nd Ave. NW to 1st Ave. NW
- 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
- 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW
- 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

Any vehicles parked on those streets between 12 and 8 am Monday will be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is missing Monday morning, contact the Law Enforcement Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
The snow is moving out but the cold will move in!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Community Events