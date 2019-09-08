Downtown sidewalk closures start Monday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sidewalks along 2nd Street SE between the railroad tracks and the Rochester Public Library will be completely closed Monday.

The closure is due to new sidewalk facilities and pedestrian ramps being installed at the intersection of 1st Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE. It is expected to last 14 days, weather permitting.

A detour for walkers will be in place along 1st Street SE between Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

There will be no access to the library entrance by 1st Avenue SE but the book drop area will remain open.