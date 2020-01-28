Downtown pavilion next step in the River City Renaissance

MASON CITY, Iowa – The next step in the River City Renaissance project is coming up for a city council vote.

The Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce says the Performing Arts Pavilion will be built at the Federal Plaza entrance to Southbridge Center and create a performance spot and storage area for the Mason City Municipal Band. Accord Architecture of Mason City worked with the City of Mason City and the all-volunteer Performing Arts Pavilion Committee on the plans.

“The Mason City Municipal Band has been waiting a long time for our new home,” says Russ Kramer, director of the band and member of the Pavilion Committee. “The architects have involved musicians in all aspects of the design, and have also brought in an acoustical engineer to ensure the sound quality will be the best possible. We’re looking forward to performing in the pavilion—both indoors and out.”

The Mason City council is scheduled to vote on the designs at the February 4 council meeting and send the project out-to-bid on February 10. Contractor bids would then be opened on March 10 and construction will begin in the spring.

The Performing Arts Pavilion Committee was formed in 1999 by Al Zook, Gil Lettow, Rich Dean, Vance Baird, and others with an interest in building a new performance venue.

“Unfortunately, many of the members of our committee have passed away, “says Chamber President Robin Anderson, who has been a committee member since 2001. “I’m sure they’re smiling down on us in eager anticipation of this dream finally coming true.”