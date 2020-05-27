Downtown parking returning to normal in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As downtown businesses reopen their doors to the public, regular parking rules are returning to Rochester streets.

City officials say reinstating parking ordinances is part of the reopening strategy to balance the needs of curbside pick-up, outdoor seating, and customer parking needs.

• Enforcement of parking meters will resume on June 1.

• Enforcement of residential parking permit zones remains suspended for the month of June.

• Parking is allowed in the surface lot near the memorial at the north end of the park and along George Gibbs Drive SW at no charge.

• Downtown workers, including those working on the many construction sites, are encouraged to find alternative parking spaces rather than occupying downtown meter spaces.

Suspended contracts wishing to reinstate their monthly parking access should contact Reef Parking at rochesterparking@reefparking.com in advance of their re-start date to do so. The option for contract parkers in municipal ramps to suspend contracts will continue to be available through June 30. Accounts reactivated prior to July 1 will be guaranteed a spot back in their original location, but after that they may be relocated based on availability. Accounts not reactivated by December 31 will be closed.