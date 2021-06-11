Downtown parking ramp closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. The parking ramp on 1st Street SE in Rochester is being closed.

“Pursuant to continued evaluation of the Ramp 6 structure, we will be working with a contractor to complete work on Ramp 6. We have closed the ramp and will communicate when it will reopen,” says Public Works Director Wendy Turri. “We thank the community, our downtown businesses and our visitors for their patience.”

Rochester Public Works says those with contract parking in Ramp 6 should look for communication from REEF Parking. Contract parkers will have the ability to park at any of the City of Rochester-owned ramps in downtown Rochester.