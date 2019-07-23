Clear

Downtown flooding closes Rochester street

RPU, Rochester police and Mayo public relations are on the scene.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 12:56 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Part of a downtown Rochester street is closed off Tuesday due to flooding.

The location is 2nd Ave. SW to 2nd to 3rd St.

RPU, Rochester police and Mayo public relations are on the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

