Downtown flooding closes Rochester street

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Part of a downtown Rochester street is closed off Tuesday due to flooding.
The location is 2nd Ave. SW to 2nd to 3rd St.
RPU, Rochester police and Mayo public relations are on the scene.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
