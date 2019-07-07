Clear

Downtown Rochester intersection to close

New phase of sewer improvement project starts Monday.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sewer improvement project is closing the intersection of 2nd Street SE and 1st Avenue SE.

The Rochester Public Works Department says no traffic will move through the intersection starting Monday, the sidewalk on the north side of 2nd Street SE will be closed, and 3rd Avenue SE will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction from the Government Center Parking Lot to the middle of the 3rd Avenue Bridge.

Rochester Public Transit says several routes which use 2nd Street SE will follow a short detour north on Broadway Ave to Center Street or south on Broadway Avenue to 4th Street. The temporary stop for Route 2 at Mayo Civic Center will also be removed.

This $6.5 million project is supported by DMC State Funds and Sales Tax, as well as sewer and water utility fees.

