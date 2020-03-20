Downtown Rochester hotel showing its 'heart' during virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel is offering a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Friday evening, the hotel in downtown Rochester will display a lighted heart symbol on its north and west sides. The west side of the hotel is visible to the downtown Mayo campus and hotel general manager Miki Radovanovic says it’s meant to show support to Mayo patients and employees.

“In this worldwide time of uneasiness and uncertainty, we are doing our best to continue positive messaging and support for those affected,” says Radovanovic. “As a hotel, we can’t find a cure, but we can display our support for those who are diligently working endless hours to do so. It is of the utmost importance that we continue to do all we can to support our employees, our guests and our local community.”

Radovanovic says the Hilton Rochester is calling on both individuals and businesses to find ways to spread positivity and encouragement to one another in this time of crisis.