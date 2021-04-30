Downtown Rochester flasher takes plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to people in downtown Rochester is pleading guilty.

Zackaria Muhyidin Ahmed, 19 of Rochester, entered guilty pleas Friday to two counts of harassment and one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A sentencing hearing is set for May 17.

Rochester police say Ahmed exposed himself to people are various locations in downtown Rochester between September and December of 2020. He was finally caught after following a woman into a parking ramp on December 14, 2020, and exposing himself there. Police say when the arrested Ahmed at his home, they found the same clothing seen in surveillance video of the incidents.