Downtown Rochester flasher is sentenced to probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A serial flasher is sentenced in Olmsted County District Court.

Zackaria Muhyidin Ahmed, 19 of Rochester, was accused of repeatedly exposing himself to people in downtown Rochester between September and December of 2020. He eventually pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of gross misdemeanor harassment.

Ahmed was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation, 30 days of electronic home monitoring, and 90 hours of community work services. Ahmed was also ordered to pay $1,824 in restitution. Eight other criminal charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.