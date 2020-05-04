Downtown Rochester construction site evacuated after gas leak

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A gas leak forced the evacuation of a construction site Monday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to 2nd Street SE between Broadway and 1st Avenue SE just after 11 am after utility construction crews accidentally ruptured a four-inch underground gas line. Firefighters arrived to find gas escaping into the atmosphere with a high-pitched whistling sound.

The construction area was evacuated and isolated. The fire department assisted Minnesota Energy crews in clamping three gas lines to stop the leak. The air was checked to find any danger to surrounding buildings, parking ramps, or skywalks. None was found.

No injuries are reported with this incident.