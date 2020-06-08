Downtown Rochester construction impacts business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's construction season, and you can expect road closures and detours in downtown Rochester.

"People do not want to come downtown anymore. I mean people call me all the time and they just don't want to come. There's no parking, everywhere you go there's construction. It's killing us small businesses," says Linda Smith, owner of Optical Vision with Flair in Peace Plaza. Peace Plaza is currently under construction in phase one of Destination Medical Center's Heart of the City public realm project.

After being closed for 10 weeks because of the pandemic, Smith says the downtown construction is taking another hit to her business.

"The construction is really bad but it's still very nice downtown and there's plenty of parking ramps but we could use some more parking ramps. I just hope everyone comes back downtown and maybe everything will get back to normal. Thursdays on First and all of our good things that we used to have, we have none of that anymore right now," she adds.

