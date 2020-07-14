Downtown Rochester bar announces temporary closure due to COVID-19

Another bar is closing in downtown Rochester as Olmsted County sees an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Bitter and Pour announced it will be closing its doors temporarily this Saturday.

Co-owner Andrew Ferguson says they made the decision out of precaution and for the health and safety of the community.

He does stress there are zero confirmed COVID-19 cases among the staff.

Ferguson says masks have been required to enter the bar and customers have to wear them when they’re not seated or drinking.

As for the temporary closure Ferguson believes the bar is a small piece in a big puzzle and says shutting down for a bit is better in the long run to stem the spread of COVID-19.

He explained, “If it doesn't slow down eventually everybody will be shut down again and who knows how long that will go on for. Let's try and nip it in the bud as fast as possible.”

Bitter and Pour is hoping to reopen in August but will continue to monitor cases in the area and will reevaluate at that point.

Ferguson says the bar is fortunate enough to be at a good place financially to close. He added staff either have another job or are able to collect unemployment during the closure.