Downtown Oronoco's Gold Rush Days gives back to the community

This is the 47th annual Gold Rush Days.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 3:04 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ORONOCO, Minn. - Oronoco held it's 47th Annual Gold Rush Days over the weekend. 

The city closed down blocks for people to sell antiques and for people across the country to come and shop. 

Organizers tell KIMT the weekend brings about 20,000 people to town. 

All proceeds from the weekend go back into Oronoco, supporting different parts of the community like the fire department, VFW, and fireworks for the Fourth of July. 

"A lot of what we love about living in this community is provided by downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days," Dana Bergner, a volunteer of the big weekend, said. "It's my favorite event obviously of the year. And I'm just happy to give back to the community."

"There's something to be said about the history and the general enthusiasm everyone has when they're coming," Lori Novak, a City Council member and Gold Rush Days volunteer, said. 

Next year's event is already in the works and is scheduled to be August 21-23, 2020. 

