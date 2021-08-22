Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days wraps up

ORONOCO, Minn.- Antique collectors bought their final items Sunday afternoon as an Oronoco tradition said goodbye until next year.

The flea market and antique show returned to the city on Friday after taking a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The tradition raises money for Oronoco's non-profits including its churches, fire department, and VFW.

"I appreciate everyone that did come out this weekend and look forward to the future years and continuing this and hopefully will be celebrating our 50th anniversary soon," says Mayor Ryland Eichhorst. "It's just a great feeling to see smiles and people walking around having a great time and it's nice to get back to normal again."

Its success has also led to a spin-off that was in Rochester this weekend. The three days event attracts people locally and nationwide.

"The weather's perfect today. I've come to Oronoco's Gold Rush Days for years. It's a beautiful year to be here," says attendee Rita Larson.

The money from the event also goes towards events next summer including National Night Out.