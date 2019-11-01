Downtown Mason City vandal sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s jail time for a man accused of vandalizing downtown Mason City businesses.

Bill John Grouette Jr., 36 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief. Police say Grouette spray painted and wrote on the walls of Dollar General, Music Man Apartments, the old Shopko Building, and Atlas Storage during the month of August, causing nearly $2,500 in damages.

Grouette has been ordered to spend seven days in jail and pay restitution to his victims.