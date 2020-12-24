Downtown Mason City mall fixture is making a big move

MASON CITY, Iowa – A longtime tenant of Mason City’s downtown mall is relocating.

D & S Services says it will be opening its doors at Willowbrook Mall on January 21, 2021. The tax and accounting business says it started in Southbridge Mall in 2000 and became a mainstay at the north end of the mall by the food court. The pending construction of a new band pavilion at that part of the mall forced D & S to relocate to what it calls a “less desirable” spot and, due to what it calls structural issues with the mall roof and a lack of repair, D & S decided it was time to move.

“As any small business owner knows, sometimes change is needed and can be a good thing", says D & S owner Julia Dannen. “I’m excited to offer a change of scenery to our customers as we put the finishing touches on our new office in Willowbrook Mall. The management has been very welcoming in the process of moving there. Our customers will find that Willowbrook Mall offers ample parking with multiple entrances into the mall. There are other great businesses there which makes for an inviting experience for everyone.”

Dannen says customers will continue to see the high level of service they received over the past 21 years.

“We will have another busy tax season just as we always do,” she says. “We are taking appointments now and would love to have current and new clients visit our new location in Willowbrook Mall and discuss their tax situations and concerns.”