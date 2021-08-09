Downtown Mason City landmark gets a makeover

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former downtown Mason City eyesore has gotten a makeover.

The Bagley-Beck Building on Federal Avenue Plaza has been vacant for more than three decades and has been the original home of JC Penney in Mason City. Now it’s received new aluminum window panels and a metal sculpture for the abandoned fire escape as part of the Principal® Pavilion project.

The Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce says artist Ali Hval was hired to paint 44 aluminum panels to resemble art glass and clerestory windows and Clear Lake artist Dr. Jerry Nelson was tasked with designing and fabricating the metal sculpture.

“Increasing the presence of public art is a workforce attraction and retention strategy,” says Chamber President and CEO Robin Anderson. “Today’s workers care about livability factors, and Mason City’s growing reputation as a destination for arts and culture makes a big impact on recruits.”