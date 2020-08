ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Downtown Transit Center will resume operations on Wednesday.

Rochester Public Transit says the shelters and stops along 2nd Street SW from 1st Avenue SW to 3rd Avenue SW and one block south on 2nd Avenue SW were closed in March due to utility work that shut down most of 2nd Street SW.

This area is where most PRT routes starts and end and they will return to their normal bus stand locations on Wednesday.