The City of Rochester's Down by the Riverside concert event series featured 38 Special as their last musical guest of the summer.

38 Special is known for their arena rock hits such as "Hold on Loosely".

Local southeastern Minnesota band Fred the Bear opened for the rock icons.

Sunday night's concert marks the end of the 29th annual Down by the Riverside series, which is hosted behind the Mayo Civic Center at Mayo Park.

Local food trucks such as Jersey Jo's and Taco Lab were also at the event.