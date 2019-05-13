Dover in running to win an upgraded court from Minnesota Timberwolves

DOVER, Minn. – You don’t need to look hard to see the public, outdoor basketball court at Dover Park is in need of a major make over. And it just may get it done this summer.

The court in Dover is in the running for the Timberwolves’ Our Court, Our Future program, where the team helps fix up four outdoor courts in the state over summer.

Travis Nelson lives in town and used to use this court to train when playing professionally overseas.

He’d like to see lines on the court and the crooked rims fixed, saying this upgrade could be life-changing for kids aspiring to be big-time players.

“It only takes one or two kids to really make their mark in basketball. And you know, if they have something like this, a Timberwolves court to kind of train on and grow with it, you know, you could see some really good success for Dover basketball in the future and for their professional or careers that they want to do,” Nelson said.

But being a winning city in this program is about more than a pretty court, Nelson sees it as a win for the entire community.

“The Timberwolves, they're a big team. So, for them to come to little old Dover here it would really bring a lot of excitement, a lot of passion, a lot of creativity to the whole area in general,” he said.

In order to win a court makeover, Dover needs to get the most votes in its category of the ‘Southern Region Courts.’

People can vote here.

Voting closes on Friday, May 24.