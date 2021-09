EYOTA, Minn. – A couple from Dover was injured in an ATV accident Friday evening.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a husband and wife, both 41, were driving on a gravel road when their ATV went out of control and rolled around 7:30 pm Friday near 40th Street and 140th Avenue SE in Eyota.

The Sheriff’s Office says both people were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with broken bones. The Sheriff’s Office says no citation was issued for this accident.