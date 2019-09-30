Clear
Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

50 minutes was all the Eagles needed to secure the win.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

EYOTA, Minn. - Three goals in 50 minutes. That is all Dover-Eyota needed to get past Caledonia on Monday night.

