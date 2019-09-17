Dover-Eyota sneaks past St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Tuesday marked a big matchup for St. Charles and Dover-Eyota, with the lone goal coming from McKray Tuma with eight seconds remaining in the first half. The lone goal allowed Dover-Eyota to take a 1-0 lead that the Eagles would never lose.
Click the video player above to view the highlights.
