Clear

Dover-Eyota sneaks past St. Charles

It only took one goal for the Eagles to put away the Saints.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Tuesday marked a big matchup for St. Charles and Dover-Eyota, with the lone goal coming from McKray Tuma with eight seconds remaining in the first half. The lone goal allowed Dover-Eyota to take a 1-0 lead that the Eagles would never lose.

Click the video player above to view the highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

Image

Latest Iowa AP football poll

Image

Dover-Eyota gets past St. Charles

Image

Talking about homelessness

Image

Getting to see the new electric bus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/17

Image

Float therapy to reset your brain

Image

Rochester Area Foundation celebrates 75 years

Image

Byron rolls on offense, defeats PIZM 4-1

Image

Money for Music Man Square

Community Events