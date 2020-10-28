Coronavirus pushing Dover-Eyota shift to distance learning

EYOTA, Minn. – Starting Thursday, Dover-Eyota middle and high school will shift to complete distance learning.

The school district says two positive cases of COVID-19 in the middle school led to over 50 students and staff needing to be quarantined. Superintendent Michael Carolan says so many school staff and involved that there aren’t enough substitutes to cover their absence.

Carolan says distance learning will continue through November 3, with hybrid classes resuming November 5 at both middle and high school. The Dover-Eyota elementary program is not being affected.

To read Carolan’s letter to parents and guardians about this decision, click here.