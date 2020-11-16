Dover-Eyota moving to distance learning for a month and a half

EYOTA, Minn. – Just a few days after saying the district is working to keep students in class, Dover-Eyota Public Schools announces a shift to online education.

In a letter to parents and community members, Superintendent Michael Carolan says all Dover-Eyota students will be in distance learning from November 30 until January 15. Carolan says that decision was made after three new COVID-19 cases at the elementary schools necessitated quarantine for 38 students and six staff members.

Carolan says there’s also a growing number of parents asking to move their children to remote instruction because of increased coronavirus infections.

