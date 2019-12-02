BYRON, Minnesota - The Dover-Eyota Eagles girl's basketball team was firing the three pointers early and often, defeating Byron 63-58 Monday.
Dover-Eyota will next face Southland Tuesday. Byron will next face Caledonia Thursday.
Related Content
- Dover-Eyota girls basketball gets past Byron
- Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia
- Dover-Eyota sneaks past St. Charles
- Dover-Eyota football's turnaround season
- Countdown to Kickoff: Dover-Eyota Eagles
- Kingsland vs Dover-Eyota boys basketball highlights 1-7-19
- Student-Athlete of the Week: Dover-Eyota's Jack Studer
- Lourdes and Dover-Eyota set to clash in section championship game
- Dover-Eyota has a paw-sitive approach to helping students with stress
- Byron Bears girl's basketball hopes to replace star seniors
Scroll for more content...