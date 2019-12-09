EYOTA, Minnesota - The Dover-Eyota boy's basketball team navigated through the snow and ice Monday, defeating Byron 76-58.
DE will next face Plainview-Elgin-Millville Friday. The Bears will next face Stewartville Tuesday.
Related Content
- Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron
- Dover-Eyota girls basketball gets past Byron
- Dover-Eyota football's turnaround season
- Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia
- Countdown to Kickoff: Dover-Eyota Eagles
- Dover-Eyota sneaks past St. Charles
- Student-Athlete of the Week: Dover-Eyota's Jack Studer
- Kingsland vs Dover-Eyota boys basketball highlights 1-7-19
- Lourdes and Dover-Eyota set to clash in section championship game
- Dover-Eyota has a paw-sitive approach to helping students with stress
Scroll for more content...