Double your fun: North Iowa to have 2 junior hockey teams starting this fall

MASON CITY, Iowa - North Iowa will be home to two junior hockey teams in 2021-22.

The North Iowa Bulls announced earlier this year they will be moving up to the North American Hockey League.

With the move, there was an opening for a Tier 3 team, which the Bulls were a part of.

The team announced Tuesday that the Norrth Iowa Toros will compete out of Mason City beginning this fall. It will be the first time Mason City has field two junior hockey teams at the same time.

“We are excited for the additional team in town, and I know the community’s support for the North Iowa Bulls will extend to this new team as well,” said Bulls chief operating officer Kathee Corsello. “The overwhelming support of our fans and business partners in Mason City is one-of-a-kind, and we look forward to being able to engage both teams in many community activities and volunteer opportunities.”