Double take: Mason City business creates a stir with lifelike dummy hanging from roof

A stunt done to get some laughs in Mason City did just that - but it also had to be taken down due to police orders.

Joe Paulsen, owner of Kleen Sweep Construction, played a prank made famous by Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation.”

Outside his building near 12th St. in Mason City, a dummy was left hanging from the roof with a sideways ladder standing next to it. It was put up Tuesday around 2 p.m.

The prop looked lifelike from a distance and prompted some to be concerned that it was an actual person. Police said they received at least one call about the prank. The dummy was taken down Wednesday morning.