Double murder trial rescheduled in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The trial for a 2018 double-murder is now pushed back to 2020.
Glenn Rogers Johnson, 54 of Rochester, is accused of killing Phillip William Hicks and Erick Alan Flemming at Castleview Apartments on March 17, 2018. Police say both men were stabbed and later died at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Proceedings were delayed while Johnson underwent a mental competency exam. He was ruled fit to stand trial in August 2018 and his trial was scheduled to start on May 20 but it has now been postponed until January 27, 2020.
Johnson remains in the Olmsted County Detention Center on $3 million bond.
