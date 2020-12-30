Double check your bank account for that stimulus money

MASON CITY, Iowa - Most of us have been checking our accounts to see if the $600 federal stimulus has been deposited, but there are some things you should be aware of.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Michelle Jurgens, marketing director for North Iowa Community Credit Union. She says you might see that $600 deposit in your account, but it could take a day or so to clear. That's because when the federal government sends over the payment, they set a date for when the money can go into your account. The transaction could show up as 'pending.'

Jurgens says there are some other reasons why the money might not just show up in your bank account.

"You have to had filed for taxes of course in 2019. Some people may wish to get it by check, so those people will not have the automatic direct deposit into their account either," said Jurgens.

She also said they have seen an increase in customers who are logging onto their mobile banking app, since word got out about the stimulus payments.