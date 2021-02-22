Dorothy Day House in Rochester is extending its services

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As vaccines are getting administered to more people and the infection rate is decreasing, some places are loosening restrictions.

The Dorothy Day House homeless shelter is going back to its regular operation from before the pandemic. Currently, up to 14 people can stay at the house overnight compared to the usual max of 23. Along with extending the hours on Monday, the president of the board of directors, Ryan Cardarella, said they will also open up more of the house for guests to be in. "There's a need in the community and there are a lot of organizations that have been helping out as well," he explained. "We're honored to be one of those organizations to be here for people in need and we just want to be a resource for people who need shelter, food and hospitality because we're a hospitality house."

Cardarella said they wouldn't have been able to remain open throughout this pandemic without the community's support. "We've received countless donations of clothing and breakfast items when we were just offering breakfast at that point," he said. "So there are always some needs in terms of clothing and masks and things of that nature, but we're very blessed that the community has been so giving and so supportive during this time."

Dorothy Day House will now be open from 4 in the evening until 9 the next morning. Volunteers will get back to serving a dinner at 6 p.m. Because the house is a temporary shelter, guests can stay for up to 14 days.