Dorothy Day Hospitality House asking for donations to reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is looking for volunteers to donate PPE and cleaning supplies.

The homeless shelter is asking for homemade or store bought face masks as well as cleaning supplies such as alcohol-free sanitizer and Clorox wipes.

Volunteer Ryan Cardarella says the shelter hopes to open its doors again at a limited capacity by June 15th.

Instead of opening the usual 23 beds the shelter is looking to welcome around 8-10 guests but in order to do so safely, the shelter says PPE is necessary.

Cardarella explained, "We don't want to cause any unnecessary exposures or issues so it's really critically important that we have everybody masked and we have the proper PPE so that we can reopen and keep everybody safe."

If you're interested in donating you can email: ddhhouse@gmail.com