Door Dash offers Rochester restaurants COVID-19 relief grants

Some Rochester restaurants hard-hit by the pandemic now have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 relief grants from a food delivery service.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 4:13 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some Rochester restaurants hard-hit by the pandemic now have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 relief grants from a food delivery service.

Door Dash is announcing a $150,000 in local grants as part of its expanded COVID-19 relief program to help Rochester restaurants.

Any restaurant that has three or fewer locations, 50 or fewer employees per location and less than $3 million of revenue form 2019 can apply for a $5,000 grant.

The best part is restaurants don’t have to be a Door Dash partner to apply.

Public policy and partnerships lead Mariah Ray said, “We feel like there are lots of additional costs associated with running a restaurant and keeping it open so this program is actually open for restaurants to utilize for their operational expenses. We are not restricting what restaurants use this $5,000 grant towards. If they are selected they can use it for anything that helps keep their business open.”

There are 19 cities that have been chosen to participate in the program. Door Dash says Rochester was picked because it was among those hardest hit.

Ray added, "We're honored to be able to take this a step further and provide grants to restaurants that are struggling. Dining rooms are being closed, outdoor dining is not an option in most places and certainly not an option in most parts in Rochester throughout the winter months, so we feel like this is a crucial thing to help restaurants make it over a very, very difficult winter season."

Restaurants have until February 17th to apply. The program will be administered by Door Dash’s partner, Hello Alice.

The company will manage the application and selection processes as well as the distribution of funds.

You can find the company's full press release below:

ROCHESTER – DoorDash today announced it would provide $150,000 in local grants as part of its expanded COVID-19 relief grant program to help Rochester restaurants. Restaurants will be able to apply to receive a $5,000 grant to be used to offset costs associated with the ongoing pandemic. The grant program is part of the company’s $200 million, 5-year Main Street Strong Pledge, which includes a $10 million effort to help restaurants in select cities across the United States and Canada.

“How exciting to be included as part of the Main Street Strong Pledge initiative!Our local businesses have done all they can to adapt to the changes needed to stay open and viable during the pandemic,” said Mayor Kim Norton, City of Rochester. “The DoorDash grant program will give them some additional support at a critical time.”

“As restaurants in the Rochester community look for creative ways to stay open during the winter months, we’re proud to be able to offer continued support as part of our Main Street Strong pledge,” said Alexi Madon, Senior Manager, Government Relations, Central at DoorDash. “DoorDash is committed to providing financial support and other resources to our restaurant partners during this challenging time.”

“The Chamber is grateful for DoorDash's support of small businesses in Rochester – we encourage all to participate,” said Lizzy Haywood, Chair of Rochester Area Chamber and CEO of People’s Food Coop.

The program will be administered by DoorDash’s partner, Hello Alice, a technology that helps small businesses launch and grow. Hello Alice will manage the application and selection processes as well as the distribution of funds. Grant recipients will be selected based on criteria set out in the application, and a process intended to help ensure equal access to funds and eliminate selection bias.

Applications are available today through February 17th, 2021, and selected restaurants will be notified by March 1, 2021. Hello Alice will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early May. Eligible restaurants will be located in Rochester, must have 3 stores or fewer currently operating; $3M or less in 2019 annual revenue per store; and employ 50 people or fewer per store.

“We’re thrilled to work with DoorDash in its Main Street Strong Pledge,” said Elizabeth Gore,Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice. “Small businesses play a great role in our economy, both locally and nationally, and have been severely impacted by COVID-19. This funding can make a world of difference for owners in these trying times and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

Any restaurant that applies will receive free access to the Hello Alice platform, which offers peer-to-peer networking, mentorship, and tools such as the COVID-19 Restaurant Resource Center, a curated list of industry-specific resources, information from fellow restaurant and food service owners about the challenges they’re facing, and how-to guides designed to help restaurants reopen the doors and get back to business.

In addition to these funds, DoorDash also announced that with the reopening of the Payment Protection Program (PPP), it has extended its previous partnership with BlueVine, a leading provider of small business banking solutions and an official direct non-bank PPP lender, to make PPP loans more accessible to both First Draw and Second Draw merchant partner applicants. DoorDash is proud that in the first round, the company helped nearly 200 merchants receive over $6 million in PPP loans.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash has taken significant active steps to ensure the safety of our entire community, including:

Main Street Strong Pledge committing $200M over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community

Providing $120 million in commission relief and marketing investments

50% reduction in commissions for mom-and-pop restaurants, plus 0% commissions for pickup and 0% commissions for restaurants new to DoorDash

Free personal safety equipment for Dashers, including hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and masks

Two weeks of earnings for eligible Dashers affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 screenings and telemedicine appointments for Dashers for just $4 per visit

Read more about DoorDash’s efforts to help restaurants through our grant program here.

