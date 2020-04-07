Don't let social distancing slip away this spring

ALGONA, Iowa – As we finally begin to slough off winter for spring, Iowans are being reminded to not get complacent with coronavirus.

“Most of us are taking precautions to help mitigate the novel coronavirus,” says Bob Jennings, Public Information Director for Kossuth County Emergency Management, “but we can’t stop efforts to mitigate the virus by ignoring the threat as winter gives way to spring. We must stay vigilant.”

Kossuth County Emergency Management says there have been social media posts showed many Iowans taking advantage of the sunny weather to crowd state and local parks even though Governor Kim Reynolds has closed more businesses and public spaces, including malls, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, campgrounds, skate parks and roller-skating rinks, museums and libraries, racetracks and speedways, social and fraternal clubs, toy, music, and movie stores, and tobacco or vaping stores.

Violating those closure orders can lead to a simple misdemeanor, which can carry a fine of up to $625 and up to 30 days in jail.