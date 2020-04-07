Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Don't let social distancing slip away this spring

Coronavirus guidelines remain in place even with warmer weather.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 2:16 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 2:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALGONA, Iowa – As we finally begin to slough off winter for spring, Iowans are being reminded to not get complacent with coronavirus.

“Most of us are taking precautions to help mitigate the novel coronavirus,” says Bob Jennings, Public Information Director for Kossuth County Emergency Management, “but we can’t stop efforts to mitigate the virus by ignoring the threat as winter gives way to spring. We must stay vigilant.”

Kossuth County Emergency Management says there have been social media posts showed many Iowans taking advantage of the sunny weather to crowd state and local parks even though Governor Kim Reynolds has closed more businesses and public spaces, including malls, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, campgrounds, skate parks and roller-skating rinks, museums and libraries, racetracks and speedways, social and fraternal clubs, toy, music, and movie stores, and tobacco or vaping stores.

Violating those closure orders can lead to a simple misdemeanor, which can carry a fine of up to $625 and up to 30 days in jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events