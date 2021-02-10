Don't leave running vehicles unattended

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We issue this warning every winter when the Minnesota cold makes the walk from the front door to the car door nearly unbearable.

Still, it bears repeating. Don't start your car and walk away leaving it unlocked.

The City of Rochester has an ordinance requiring that cars remain locked if the key is in the ignition.

Though it may be uncomfortable, Officer Andrew Gagnon with RPD suggests sitting in your car while letting it warm-up. Each winter a lot of cars get swiped while warming up. Gagnon likes the remote starts where you keep your key fob with you as you start the car remotely.

"For instance, if the car is unlocked, which usually the car locks with an auto-start, but if somebody gets inside your car and tries to take it, as soon as you step on the break, it automatically cuts off the engine."

He adds this isn’t unlikely.

“It's typical every year for this to happen, you don't see the higher numbers we're seeing now -- in the summer, spring, or fall,” Gagnon explains.

RPD wants us to know that if your car gets stolen because you have left it running and unattended, there could be added insult to injury as you could get a ticket for breaking the law.