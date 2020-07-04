Don't drink and drive this holiday weekend

ALBERT LEA, Minn - If you're celebrating this Independence Day weekend with some alcoholic beverages, make sure you don't wind up watching the fireworks from behind bars.

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tim Bennett tells KIMT that because of canceled parades and other community events, he expects more people to be traveling, hitting the road to get to a body of water or meet up with friends.

Because of this, the sheriff's office will be extra vigilant of traffic violations this weekend. If you plan to drink alcohol this weekend, make sure you line up a sober driver in the car or on the water.

"Be responsible and if youre going to be drinking, have a designated driver. Same thing goes for the lake. If you're going to be enjoying time on the lake and drinking, be responsible, and have a designated driver," says Sgt. Bennett.