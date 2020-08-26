Don't be alarmed of those 'absentee ballot request forms' in the mail

MASON CITY, Iowa - The general election is just a little over two months away. Prompted by the coronavirus, some state officials are pushing for absentee voting.

Recently, absentee ballot request forms from the Center for Voter Information have been showing up in mailboxes. The forms come with your name and address already printed on them, and will be asking you for your driver's license number or voter PIN.

According to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore, these are valid forms. He notes that there are four organizations that are mailing these request forms in the county, and as long as the information on them is filled out, they are accepted by the auditor's office. In addition, the Secretary of State's office will begin mailing absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter soon.

"Some political parties are doing their own mailings, some are looking at doing mailings later on in the year. Any absentee ballot request form is accepted by our office as long as it has all the required information completed, regardless of where that absentee ballot form originated."

Wedmore notes one red flag when it comes to requesting an absentee ballot: if someone were to call you and ask for your information over the phone.

"If a voter were to receive something in the mail with their personal information, maybe it has more personal information than the Center for Voter Information should have, they should contact law enforcement to determine if it's some attempt at identity theft or if it is a legitimate organization."

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact your county auditor's office.