Done deal: RPS board finalizes interim superintendent contract

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has finalized the district's contract agreement with incoming Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.

Dr. Pekel will earn a gross annual salary of $223,000 during his one-year tenure leading Rochester Public Schools. After being selected for the position unanimously by the school board, Pekel posted the following message on twitter:

"I am excited and honored to help Rochester Public Schools re-engage through relationships as interim superintendent during the 2021-22 school year. Moving on from @SearchInstitute after 9 years is hard, but I know that what we will do together in Rochester will be extraordinary."

Chair Jean Marvin says the school board believes Dr. Pekel has the qualifications and skills needed to lead the district as interim superintendent.

“We feel Dr. Pekel will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the District forward in our equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives, as well as continuing our commitment to academic excellence and opportunities for all students,” said Jean Marvin, Board Chair. “We look forward to working with Dr. Pekel here at Rochester Public Schools.”

Dr. Pekel will begin his role as interim superintendent July 1st. His tenure is set to last one year, though he will be eligible to apply for the district's long-term superintendent opening.