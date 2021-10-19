Donations to United Way of Olmsted County have passed $1 million

ROCHESTER, Minn. –The annual giving campaign for United Way of Olmsted County has already raised over $1 million.

“For nearly 100 years, United Way of Olmsted County has been uniting people and resources to address our community’s most pressing challenges,” says President Jerome Ferson. “We are fighting to ensure that Olmsted County is a place where all people can reach their full potential, but we can’t do it alone. We invite each person in our community to get involved by giving as they are able during our annual campaign.”

United Way of Olmsted County says two new incentives are helping drive this year’s donations.

The 2021 Give United Drawing, created in partnership with Rochester Motor Cars, offers every person who donates an unrestricted gift to United Way of Olmsted County before December 31 the chance to win a two-year lease on a new vehicle. “We’re honored to partner with United Way’s efforts to drive contributions in support of those in need in our community. With one of our core values being ‘the value of being a good community citizen,’ we believe it’s imperative to support those making the most significant impact,” says Mike Enke, Executive Manager at Rochester Motor Cars.

The 2021 Leadership Challenge Match provided nearly 100 community members the opportunity to amplify their impact in our community. A coalition of business and family partners joined together to provide the matching funds, which have already been expended. “Helping to create a thriving community is one of our organization’s fundamental values, and it’s also what the United Way campaign is all about,” says Paul Mackin, CEO at Think Bank. “We’re especially inspired by and excited to be part of the 2021 Leadership Challenge Match, which has boosted the United Way campaign to new heights and will result in United Way of Olmsted County being able to help more people and change more lives for the better.”

Coalition partners included Scheels, Think Bank, Knutson Construction, Ron Menaker and Linda Mansfield, Elaine Case and Bill Wiktor, the Kasten-Bible Family, and an anonymous donor.

Those efforts and more have led to donations of over $1,146,000. To make a gift to United Way of Olmsted County, go to www.uwolmsted.org/join-us or text UWGive to 41444.