Donations still needed for this year's Toys for Tots campaign

MASON CITY, Iowa - Distribution week for Toys for Tots in North Iowa is less than a week away, but donations are still needed.

This week, volunteers at the Salvation Army are sorting and organizing toys that have been donated for distribution to families in need set for next week. However, coordinator Ernie Martinez says the amount of toys that have been collected this year is down, roughly 1/3 of the typical amount.

"When you do this for years and years, we usually have so many toys in there it looks like a mountain, I don't know how we get them all out. But we're definitely down on toys."

In addition, about $20,000 in cash donations have been received, compared to the average annual goal of $55,000. Martinez has heard of a greater need in places around the area, stretching from Howard County down south to communities like Eagle Grove and in Butler County as well.

"It's getting out there probably more need in these counties than we ever had. A lot of new ones, newer people that need toys for their kids."

Toy and monetary donations are still being accepted at drop off sites across North Iowa. For each dollar donated, Martinez says the 97 cents goes directly to buy toys, and is not used for wages, with the remaining 3 cents going towards promotion of the Toys for Tots program and drop-off boxes.

Drive-thru distribution will be held this coming Monday and will run through Friday at the Salvation Army. Organizers are calling families who have applied to get an idea on what they want for Christmas. Families will then be provided a date and time to pick up toys.