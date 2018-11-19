Donations needed to help provide families in need with a Thanksgiving meal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere (C.A.K.E.) group in Rochester is planning for another busy year of putting together Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in need. This is the third year the volunteers have helped bridge the gap between organizations that hand out meals and the amount of families needing help. Last year, the group gathered food and packed more than 150 meal boxes. Danielle Teal who spearheaded this effort says they've been overwhelmed with the number of families looking for a meal box this year.

"I worry about not having enough," Teal explains. "In fact I'm getting calls from social workers and case managers [saying], "Is there a limit to how many I can send?" and that's a real testament to what the need is in the community." We're going to do everything we can to provide meals for those who really need it in the community."

They are collecting food donations through Tuesday and will then meet that evening at the VFW to put the meal boxes together. Teal is anticipating it will be close to 200 meals. Anyone who can help out by either donating food or volunteering to help pack and distribute the dinners can contact the group through their Facebook page. There is where you can see the latest updates and list of food items they need to make this a happy thanksgiving for hundreds of local families.

"People are so grateful to be thought of and to be given something they need," she adds. "It never fails, I cry every year because you know how meaningful it is and that is what we should be doing in this community and the community shows up and does it."