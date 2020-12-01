Donations needed for Toys for Tots

MASON CITY, Iowa - Are you able to help a family in need this holiday season? Whether it's a toy or monetary donation, there is a great need this season, as many families are facing financial struggles because of the pandemic.

KIMT News 3, the North Iowa Marine Corps League our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino want to help provide Christmas gifts this season for Toys for Tots. Toys and financial donations are being accepted at locations across the 12-county region in North Iowa. This year, several employers like IMT in Garner and Pepsi Beverages in Mason City have collected toys among employees to help in the effort. While toy collection has been down this year, money contributions have been going well, though major fundraising events like the Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake have been cancelled this year, and this year's efforts are in need of more financial support.

Coordinator Ernie Martinez has heard from families about how much Toys for Tots helps in taking the guess work out of providing a Christmas for their children.

"I've had mothers cry because they could not believe they got that much stuff. The Marines have been doing this since 1947, and that's an honor to keep that tradition going on."

Distribution week will be held the week of December 14-18 at the Salvation Army in Mason City. Due to the pandemic, Martinez says that distribution will be done differently this holiday season.

"Right now, volunteers are calling each person and each kid, what they like and don't like. We're going to put that down and we're going to have volunteers go around and fill that up."

In addition, those who are receiving food on distribution day will be receiving a gift card instead.

If you have an unwrapped, unopened toy that you would like to donate, you can drop if off at any drop box location. If you have a monetary donation, it can also be dropped off at a participating business, or online here. Applications for this year will be sent via mail or email; call 641-424-4031 to receive an application.

Last year, over 32,000 toys were distributed, and over 3,300 children were supported.